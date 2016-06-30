SOURCES: Chris Christie receives paperwork for VP vetting process

When presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Millington on February 27, he stepped out of his Trump plane with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

The former GOP rival and opponent, turned supporter, started making campaign stops with Trump after Christie suspended his campaign on February 16.

Now, it looks like the pair that stepped out of the plane in Millington could be on the ticket together.

According to CNN, Christie received the official paperwork for the vetting process to be vice president.

Trump has said he would not make his official announcement of who will be on the ticket as his vice president until the Republican National Convention in July, which is held in Cleveland.

Although they had been opponents for the nomination, the long-time friend quickly endorsed Trump and threw his support behind the billionaire for the White House. He has also been one of the fastest to come to Trump's side to defend him against critics.

One thing is for sure, all eyes will be on Cleveland in July.

