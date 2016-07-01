Meteorologist Andrew Kozak discusses your Fourth of July forecast

When thunder roars, go indoors.

If that’s not a cheesy way to start a weather discussion, I don’t know what is! The truth is, that corny line is an easy way to remember what to do when storms, especially the pop-up variety, occur over the Mid-South. The forecast calls for this going into the holiday weekend.

We’ve had a few nice days with lower humidity in Memphis and the metro. But with increasing humidity this weekend along a boundary moving North, we’ll begin to see that change. Once again, Saturday, Sunday and especially Monday, July 4 look like they could bring a few chances of pop-up showers and storms. Thankfully, temperatures will not increase substantially. Highs will continue to stay in the low 90s-pretty much average for this time of year.

The difference will lay in the humidity. While we might dodge most of the rain Saturday and Sunday (most of the storm activity should stay NW of us), Monday looks a bit more ripe for development. Here’s a look at your three-day holiday forecast:

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30 percent chance of storms. Most of the pop-up afternoon storms will occur in the mid to late afternoon, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Highs will range from 93-95 across the Mid-South both days.

Monday, July 4: A few more clouds and a bit more humidity. We’re calling for a 40 percent chance of storms for the same time frame: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. With a more southerly flow on Monday, the moisture advection (flow of humid and “rain-ready” air from the South) will help distribute a few more storms peppering the area. Severe weather chances are low, but not zero.

In any case, have a plan B for taking the fun inside – especially on Monday during the afternoon. With high heat and humidity, a few hours to cool off in A/C might not be a bad idea either! Also, whether you’re staying here in town, or traveling around, download the Storm Track 5 Weather App! It’s free and can give you a detailed look at the radar, forecast and even lightning strikes virtually anywhere in the world!

Be safe, have fun and enjoy your Fourth of July holiday!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

