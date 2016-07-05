Police: Woman choked over dog's bath

Dog owners often have to face the duty of bath time for their K-9 friend; however, Memphis police said it was the suggestion of giving the dog a bath that caused one woman to be choked by her child's father.

According to the police affidavit, the woman said things turned physical between her and her child's father when she told him to give the dog a bath. Officers were called to the scene of a domestic violence act on July 4 at around 12:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of McKellar Woods Drive.

The victim told police she and Lee Barton, 45, were lying in bed when she told Barton "his dog needed a bath."

That suggestion, according to the affidavit, didn't go over well with Barton.

"Barton became angry and aggressive with [victim] and she attempted to push him away with her foot. Barton jumped on top of [victim] and began choking her," police said.

A witness the woman screaming "get off me" and walked into the bedroom and saw the woman being choked by Barton.

Barton was arrested on July 4 and made his $8,000 bond the next day, July 5.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.