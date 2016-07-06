Police: Man's Rolex stolen after meeting woman in hotel room

A man said his $25,000 Rolex watch was stolen after he took it off in a hotel room when he met a woman.

According to the police affidavit, the man met Nicola Gray, 32, at the Governors Inn in the 2400 block of Mt. Moriah.

After meeting the woman at their agreed upon time and date, March 3, the man said Gray asked him to "remove his watch so it would not scratch her." He complied and removed his President Rolex and put it on the nightstand.

The man then said Gray asked for a "warm washcloth" and the man went to get one. He then saw Gray "standing where he placed his watch."

The man told police, according to the affidavit, that Gray "left the room and left the Governors Inn with a male driving a Burgundy Chevrolet SUV."

Gray was arrested on July 5 and charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

She was able to make her $25,000 bond on July 6 and was released from jail.

She is scheduled to appear in court July 7.

