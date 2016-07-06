Police: Man arrested after arguing over traffic ticket

It's something many people are all too familiar with: a traffic ticket. For one man, his traffic citation landed him in jail after he became irate and refused to comply with court officers, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, James Davis, 70, was involved in a heated argument with City Court Clerk supervisor Loralon Vernell on July 5 over getting a court date for a hearing on his red light camera traffic citation. The argument was seen by an officer, who then approached Davis and asked him to calm down while he was inside the courtroom conducting business.

Davis did not calm down, according to the affidavit, and got even more irate and agitated. He began shouting and refused to comply with the officer's commands and instructions. The officer told Davis to leave the courtroom after he got his paperwork and David refused.

"The def. Davis then demanded that he be arrested since he could not resolve his ticket matter today," the affidavit said.

The officer then tried to put handcuffs on Davis and Davis resisted arrest and did not comply with the officer's commands. Instead, he became even more irate, belligerent, and loud, and continued to cause a disturbance and scene inside the courtroom by pulling away from the officer.

The officer was eventually able to place Davis under arrest and Davis was charged with two counts of resisting arrest.

He was given a $100 bond. He made the bond on July 6 and is due back in court on July 7.

