8 minutes, $2,000 and a lot of roughage - 'Kale Yeah!'

You’ve seen competitors snarf hot dog after hot dog in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Pie-eating contests... well, there is one at nearly every state fair. But, have you ever heard of a kale-eating competition? A New York food festival is trying to make the art of competitive eating, well, healthy!

The "Kale Yeah!" eating competition is being touted as the “world’s healthiest eating contest,” and will take place Saturday, July 9 in Buffalo, NY.

Contestants have eight minutes to eat as much of the roughage as they can on the steps of Buffalo City Hall. The prize? A healthy dose of nutrients and $2,000.

What do you think? Would you take on the Kale Yeah challenge if it came to Memphis?

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.