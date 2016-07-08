Heat Advisory for the Mid-South until 7 p.m.

A heat advisory has once again been issued for much of the Mid-South through 7 p.m. on this Friday.

As of 2 p.m., the temperature in Memphis was 94 with a heat index of 108.

A mix of sun and clouds is providing a bit of a cover this afternoon, but gusty SW and W winds are helping to pump the temperatures and humidity levels up. By all means- if you have to get out, make sure you take frequent breaks, check on the very young and very old, and bring the pets inside. We're expecting temperatures this evening to only fall into the low 80s and upper 70s at best.

This weekend doesn't bring much in the way of lower temperatures, but the rain and storm chances should help to at least temporarily cool us down. I'll have a complete update on that and a look at your 7-day planner ahead this afternoon at 4 p.m.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

