A tasty new way to appreciate ice cream

My childhood (and let’s face it, adult!) dreams are being granted! A new way to appreciate your favorite frozen treat is coming to New York City this summer only.

The Museum of Ice Cream will feature art installations, history, ice cream samples, and an ice cream-themed playground of interactive exhibits, like a life-size pool of sprinkles. Doesn’t that sound amazing?

Each week that the museum is open, a different “scoop of the week” will be featured, sponsored by some of the best ice cream makers in Manhattan. Guests will enjoy creamy creations made by artists, frozen-flavored rides and treat-inspired art exhibits.

Admission will of course include ice cream, and starts at $18, but the real value comes when you visit with a friend- only $30 per couple.

If you plan on visiting NYC this summer, check out this new spot to literally cool-off! For more information, check out the website: http://www.museumoficecream.com/

Andrew Kozak

