Memphis' Moziah Bridges ties success and entrepreneurship together

Mo’s Bow’s is fast becoming synonymous with Memphis as it continues to make the city proud of it and its 14-year-old founder, Moziah Bridges.

I had a chance to interview Mo recently who stepped into WMC Action News 5’s studios with his trademark briefcase in hand, accompanied by his mother Tramica Morris. The pair brought a few of their signature ties, some bow-ties and some traditional, and explained how fashion and being an entrepreneur is creating a platform for success.

Since appearing on the fifth season of Shark Tank, life has been a whirlwind for Mo and his company. Most kids his age balance a mix of school and after-school activities. Mo juggles that, plus nationally and internationally-televised appearances, philanthropic ventures, and of course, the business itself.

Now with 7 employees, Mo began the idea for his bow-tie company at the age of 9, enlisting the help of his mother and grandmother, a retired seamstress.

Now, with the help of FUBU’s Daymond John as a mentor, Mo continues to grow his company by leaps and bounds year after year.

I had a great time learning how this local young Memphian continues to make a difference in the community while building a fantastic and fashionable business!

Click here to see Mo's full interview, and of course be sure to grab a bow-tie or necktie from Mo’s Bow’s around Memphis. Local locations include Oak Hall and A. Schwab on Beale St. You can also check the company out online at: Mo's Bow's Memphis

