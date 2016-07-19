Police: 22-year-old points gun at family after sugar poured in gas tank

An argument over alleged vandalism turned into a dangerous situation when police said a 29-year-old pointed a gun at three individuals.

According to Memphis police, Eric Williams, 29, went to the home in the 4700 block of Wild Plum Court on Tuesday and accused the man of putting sugar in Williams' gas tank.

Williams "knocked on the door" and when the man answered, police said Williams "grabbed him by the shirt, pulled him outside, and stated that he was going to show him what time it was."

The man's wife and sister came out to see what was happening and that is when Williams went inside his home and came out with a silver .38 Cal revolver and pointed it at them.

According to the police affidavit, Williams said "there's a new sheriff in town, Imma get popping in this [explicative]."

Police were flagged down by the man at the same time Williams ran and hid the gun inside his home.

Williams' wife signed a consent to allow officers to search the home and she took officers to where the weapon was hidden, in the upstairs bedroom designated as the nursery.

Williams is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, July 20.

