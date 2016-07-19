Woman gives birth to 3 sets of twins in 26 months

She is only 20 years old, but Danesha Couch has three sets of twins.

A report by the BBC said there is a one in 88,000 chance of having three sets of non-identical twins, but that is not something Couch wants to hear or would believe.

Couch gave birth to the latest set of twins in June, making that the third set of twins born in just 26 months.

Since Couch is African-American, a recent report suggest her race may have played a factor in the unusual birth of so many sets of twins since African-American women are more likely to give birth to twins than Caucasian or Asian women.

In addition, those who give birth to one set of twins are more likely to give birth to another set of twins, according to a report published by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.

According to the Huffington Post, Couch named the last set of twins, two girls, Dalanie and Darla.

The girls and their siblings, Delilah, Davina and Danarius, make up Couch's three sets of twins. Danarius' twin, Desmond, according to the Huffington Post, died shortly after he was born.

Couch said she has plans to marry her fiance in September and they are not planning on having any more children any time soon.

She told Inside Edition she may consider having more children in 10-15 years.

