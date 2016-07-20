A celebration of breakfast enters its 2nd year in Memphis

We sure do love our celebrations of food here in Memphis, don’t we? BBQ, Italian, Latin American; nearly everything is represented nicely. But what about that meal so many of us sometimes skip or even take for granted? We now have you covered with Breakfest901’s second annual celebrations of all things breakfast and brunch!

The big day takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 24 at the water tower Pavilion in the Broad Avenue Arts District.

Last year was a real blast- teams competed to come up with delicious and inspiring brunch concoctions for a panel of judges (including yours truly!) to taste and report on. Some teams were amateurs, while others were made up of local restauranteurs. This year, the event gets bigger and better with general admission earning you a chance to sample some scrumptious creations, along with live music, drinks and family-friendly games and activities. VIP tickets are still available, but are going fast with access to even more, including Pyramid Vodka’s Bloody Mary bar and the Bedrock waffle bar.

The best part? Money raised from this fun event goes toward a fantastic cause- the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry. They help feed the homeless and provide “meals on wheels” to those in need. Find out more about this great organization here- http://ubfm.net/

For tickets and VIP ticket information, head to: www.breakfest901.com

I’ll be there again this year at the judges’ table, helping to sample some of the delicacies! Rain or shine, I hope to see you there celebrating my favorite meal!

