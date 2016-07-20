4 charged with attempted murder in Fayette Co. home invasion

Two adults and two juveniles have been arrested and charged for a June home invasion in Fayette County where a person was shot on Feathers Chapel Road in Oakland.

18-year-old Marlon Jordan, Jr., 22-year-old Tykeia Ransom, and two juveniles have been charged with attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a man was inside his home when several people entered his home, and bound and shot him.

The victim was able to get away and run from the home. He collapsed in a neighbor's driveway.

He was transported to a hospital and survived his injuries.

Jordan posted a $100,000 bond on July 19. Ransom currently has no bond set.

The two juveniles are being detained in the Madison County Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.