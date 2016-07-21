MPD video highlights officers making a difference

The Memphis Police Department released a video that is just under five minutes in length that highlights some of the members of the department who volunteer their free time to the youth of their community.

From coaching football, basketball, track, and providing examples of life experiences, the men in blue give their time to help youth in Shelby County all in an effort to help the teens achieve their goals and dreams.

The men help the children reach their goals of higher education in college, careers, as well as mental and physical conditioning.

Although the five men featured in the video are only an example of those who give their free time to help youth in the community, while wearing a badge to serve and protect the citizens of the city, we salute those who work hard to make a difference.

