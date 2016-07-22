Dangerous heat across the Mid-South

An excessive heat warning for parts of the Mid-South

Well, it's official: we've been upgraded. Parts of the Mid-South have been upgraded from a heat advisory to an excessive heat warning.

The areas in the warning go until 8 p.m. this evening, while the advisory goes until tomorrow.

Here's what you need to know:

-If you are in the warned area, the heat index may reach 112, even 115 in a few spots. The heat and humidity combined will make it not only uncomfortable, but downright dangerous to be outside for honestly any considerable length of time.

-Those under the heat advisory will continue to see heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. Plenty of water, time inside and rest are good bets in this heat.

We'll continue to keep you updated throughout the day on the advisories and warnings. Stay cool, stay safe and remember to check on the old, young and the pets!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

