ELECTION GUIDE: Municipal Elections, District 95 special election

After serving three terms in Washington, Congressman Stephen Fincher (R-TN) announced Monday he will not seek another term on Capitol Hill.

After serving three terms in Washington, Congressman Stephen Fincher (R-TN) announced Monday he will not seek another term on Capitol Hill.

Fincher will not seek re-election; several jump into the race

Fincher will not seek re-election; several jump into the race

Election day is quickly approaching for many Mid-South municipal elections. In addition to the regularly scheduled municipal elections, a special election will be held to fill the vacant seat for Tennessee House of Representatives District 95.

If you are interested in voting on election day, here are some things you need to know:

Mississippi

If you have never voted in Mississippi, or if you have recently changed your address, you have a short amount of time to send in your voter registration application, to register to vote, or to update your current registration.

The registration deadline is Saturday, April 1.

The municipal primary is May 2.

Hernando will hold its municipal election for mayor and aldermen.

On the ballot for Hernando residents will be the race for mayor. Incumbent Chip Johnson is challenged for the seat by N.C. 'Tom' Ferguson Jr.

There are also positions for alderman and alderman at large.

For Alderman at large, W.I. 'Doc' Harris, Jr and James "Jim Bob" Liston are seeking the position. There are three aldermen positions up for election as well.

Alderman Ward 3

Gary Higdon

Ben Piper

Alderman Ward 4

Wesley Callahan

Michael Warren McLendon

Alderman Ward 5

Cathy Brooks

Beth Rone Ross

Southaven will hold its municipal election for mayor and aldermen.

On the ballot for Southaven residents will be the race for mayor. Tommy Henley, Darren Musselwhite, and James Weifenbach are all seeking the position.

Ray Ashmore and Kristian Kelly are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 1.

Ronnie W. Hale and Colton Adam Nelson are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 2.

Norman Arent and George Payne are listed on the ballot for Alderman Ward 3.

Scott Ferguson and John David Wheeler are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 5.

Olive Branch will hold its municipal elections for Alderman at Large, the Republican Executive Committee and Alderman Ward 4.

For Alderman at Large, George Collins and Stephen 'Steve' Sutton are seeking the position.

Mike Duncan, Sam Edwards, Heather L. Fox, Keith Nichols, Milton Nichols, Bryan A. Shaver, Sharon Vecchione Warren and Carol Hutchison Warren are on the ballot for the Republican Executive Committee.

Shawn Braddock, Tenner Kuntz, and David Wallace are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 4.

Horn Lake will hold its municipal elections for Mayor, Alderman at Large, Alderman Ward 1, Alderman Ward 2, Alderman Ward 3, Alderman Ward 4, Alderman Ward 5, and Alderman Ward 6.

Seeking the position of mayor include: Michael Guice and Allen Latimer.

Regina Morris and Donnie 'Chigger' White are on the ballot for Alderman at Large.

Paul H. Alford, Steven Havard, and Amy Lay are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 1.

Tommy H. Bledsoe and David Eubanks are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 2.

Kerry Rakestraw and Tim Smith are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 3.

Randy Lee Holt and Charlie Roberts are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 4.

Francis J. Miller and Brian Nelson Payne are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 5.

John E. Jones, Jr. and Rita Klein are on the ballot for Alderman Ward 6.

Tennessee

SPECIAL ELECTION:

A special election will be held to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Mark Lovell just shortly after he took the oath of office in Nashville. District 95, which consists of Germantown, Collierville, and parts of Eads, will choose a new representative during the special election.

The special general election for the seat will be June 15.

It's a packed race, complete with 10 individuals who have qualified to run for the office. Those vying for the position are as follows:

- Melissa "Missy" Marshall (Keep Tennessee Beautiful Director)

- Kevin Vaughan (Collierville School Board Member)

- Billy Patton (Collierville Alderman)

- Frank Uhlhorn (Germantown Alderman)

- Joseph Crone (attorney)

- Gail Williams Horner (attorney)

- Curtis D. Loynachan

In addition to the packed ballot, voters who hit the polls during this special election will see something new. The Shelby County Election Commission is testing "Poll Pads" in order to see how effective they are during an election and to determine if the Commission will purchase them. The poll pads are used by poll workers to check voters in when they arrive at polling locations.

For more information on poll pads, click here.

But following the special election, many Shelby County residents and Mid-South residents will be hitting polling locations for municipal elections.

Arlington

June 15- Last day to turn in petition for office

June 22- Deadline to withdraw petition

August 22- Registration deadline for new voters



Early voting:

September 1 - 16

General election:

September 21

Bolivar

April 16- Last day to register to vote

Early voting:

April 26- May 11

Election Day:

Tuesday, May 16

On the ballot for voters will be the race for city mayor and several city council positions. Incumbent mayor Barrett Stevens is being challenged for the seat by city councilman Julian McTizic.

There are also multiple contested city council positions on the ballot.

Maurice Beauregard and Melvin Golden are up for the District A, position 3 slot.

In a three way race for District A, position 4, Jonathan Joy and Raven Taylor are challenging incumbent Willie McKinnie.

The District B, position 2, slot shows a four way race between Paul Fuller Sr, Jimmy Howell, and Bethany Miller challenging incumbent Suzanne Rhea. Rhea was elected to the position by the city council after her husband, David Rhea, passed away before completing his term as councilman.

In addition, on the ballot will be the Annexation Referendum for residents to vote on regarding the annexation of Middleton.

Middleton is seeking to extend its corporate limits by the annexation of property along the southeast city limits, along Highway 125 to Old Tow Road.

Lakeland

March 16 - First day to pick up petition

April 13- Last day to turn in petition

April 17- Deadline to withdraw petition

April 25- Registration deadline for new voters

Early voting:

May 5-May 20

General Election:

May 25

THE BASICS:

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

Federal or Tennessee government issued photo ID is required in order for you to vote in person. College student IDs are unacceptable. City or county employee IDs (including library cards) are unacceptable.

Driver's license, U.S. passports, government employee ID cards, or military IDs are acceptable.

TIME: Polls are open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE:

If you are unsure if you are registered to vote in Shelby County, you can check your status by clicking here.

WHERE DO I GO TO VOTE:

Click here to find your voting location on election day.

HOW TO OPERATE THE VOTING MACHINE:

If it is your first time voting, or if you are still a little unsure or nervous about operating the voting machine, you always have the ability to ask one of the polling workers for assistance. However, you can review a video of operating the voting machine by clicking here, so you can go into the polling location more prepared and confident.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.