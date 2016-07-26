Another heat advisory for the Mid-South

A heat advisory has been issued for much of the Mid-South through 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 90s with dew points in the 70s. This will combine to make it feel as hot as 109 this afternoon. Before noon on Tuesday, temperatures were well into the 90s with heat index values in the low 100s.

As with the previous advisories, make sure you limit your exposure outside and drink plenty of fluids. The good news is that the heat is expected to take a break over the next few days with an increased chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

