MPD officer plays basketball with kid at park

A Memphis police officer was caught on camera....but this time it was for something any department would be proud to have an officer do.

Memphis Police Department posted a photo of Officer Bartlett from the Airways Station playing basketball with a young boy at Alcy Park. The caption on the Facebook post read "Now this is how it's done!"

MPD ended the post by writing "Community policing at its best!"

We agree.

We're sending a High 5 to this officer for going above and beyond to build bridges with this youth and those in the community in order to protect and serve.

