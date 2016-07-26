Gov. Haslam presents $1.125M for Fayette Co. UT Martin Center

It was a welcomed day for residents of Fayette County as leaders in Somerville made a giant leap into filling the empty building that was once the home of Methodist Hospital.

After the hospital closed at the end of March of last year, the building has sat empty. But, plans were put into motion to ensure it did not remain that way for long.

Methodist donated the building to the town of Somerville in July of last year, just months after closing the hospital, in order for it to be renovated into the University of Tennessee Martin "Somerville Center". In addition, Methodist took it another step and donated $250,000. It was a donation that was matched by the Town of Somerville's Board of Mayor and Aldermen as well as the Fayette County Commission, giving a total of $750,000.

The UT Foundation raised another $125,000 from interested citizens and the State of Tennessee matched all local donations, in addition to $250,000 recurring funds, allowing Governor Bill Haslam to present a check for $1.125M Tuesday for the center.

It's something that state leaders are calling a 'game changer'.

"The presence of this facility in our community is a game changer. We are grateful for the governor's support as well as the legislator's in this endeavor," State Senator Dolores Gresham said.

State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris praised the opportunities the center will bring to the students in the area.

"The Somerville Center will bring the opportunity for higher education home for our students," Norris said. "Many of today's students cannot afford to travel very far from home for a degree. Now, those limitations have been removed and their opportunity for higher education and greater success has been paved. This campus will help lessen the distance and lower the barriers to academic success and lifetime achievement."

UT Martin will operate the Somerville Center similar to its already functioning sites in Ripley, Jackson, Selmer, and Parsons.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.