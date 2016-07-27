Memphis makes Forbes' Top 20 affordable cities for family travel

According to the bi-weekly business magazine Forbes, the Bluff City is one of the 20 wallet friendliest cities in the country when it comes to family travel.

The Forbes article listed Memphis as number 10 out of 20 in affordability, based on the cost of a three-day and three-night trip for a family of four.

Memphis outranked cities such as Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, and Sacramento. However, it fell behind Jacksonville, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and top ranked Orlando.

According to the article, the information was gathered from the personal finance technology company SmartAsset.

It lists the total cost of a family of four for the trip (3 day/3 night) at $2,774. That cost includes hotel rates, car rental, airline tickets, and meals. The average daily car rental rate was listed as $49, nightly hotel rate at $120, airfare was $387, and average restaurant meal was $15.

