9-year-old LeBonheur patient receives special visit from MFD

For one little boy, dreams certainly do come true when it comes to the Memphis Fire Department.

Bryer Floyd, 9, is a patient at LeBonheur Children's Hospital and has overcome many obstacles in his few short years of life.

However, his life long dream of becoming a firefighter came early when members of the Memphis Fire Department arrived at the hospital this week with a special surprise.

Bearing gifts donated by the Memphis Fire Department and the Fire Museum of Memphis, Lt. Michael Lavoie, Driver Kevin Looney, Private Derek Evans, Firefighter/Paramedic John Weeden, and Lt. Wayne Cooke proved to Floyd that dreams really can come true....especially for 9-year-old firefighters.

