Celebrating great things at Life is Good

How about a little positivity and Memphis pride with your shopping? Life is Good Memphis celebrates local optimism while offering fun gifts and apparel downtown.

Owner Kelly Smith, who moved here in 2011 opened the store in the Peabody Place Tower in April of 2012. She knew Memphis had survived a difficult history, bad press, and an overall negative reputation. She said, “it deserved a chance to shine”.

After watching a family in Life is Good shirts walk along the Main Street Mall from her table at Majestic Grill, Kelly looked into the franchise store. With a downtown that was bursting with a new sense of vibrancy, she look a leap of faith and decided to locate in that building space that had actually never been built out. It was the last space in the Peabody Place Office Tower with retail space facing Main Street between Bank of America and the US Post Office.

Today, tourists and locals alike can browse through the shop on the way to dinner, shows or on the way to Beale Street. Out-of-towners can get restaurant tips, hotel information, tour options and hints on how to explore and enjoy downtown Memphis even more.

Make sure to check out the Life is Good book; the founders of the company- two brothers- share their experiences and showcase how optimism can equate to success.

My personal favorite there? The “Souled on Memphis” t-shirt!