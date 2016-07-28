Police: Man wanted for spraying painting buildings

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man responsible for spray painting several buildings throughout South Cooper and Peabody Avenue.

Officers were called for the vandalism report on Wednesday and discovered multiple buildings with quotes such as "I heart you so much it's stupid," "I am not so cool?", and "HA HA" spray painted on the walls.

If you know the identify of the man, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.