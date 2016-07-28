Rep. Akbari takes stage at DNC to rally voters for Clinton

A familiar face to Memphis took the stage in Philadelphia to rally young Democrats for Hillary Clinton. State Representative Raumesh Akbari is 31 years old and the youngest member of the legislature in Nashville, but she has already made a name for herself. It's one that landed her in the national spotlight at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Akbari, who represents Shelby County, was chosen by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to speak at the convention and Akbari targeted the younger generation in her speech. She threw questions out such as "Which side of history do we want to be on?" and referenced her generation as being one that Hillary would support based on her education values.

"The stakes are too high. The consequences are too severe," Rep. Akbari said. "Will you join me and support a leader who understands the deep racial wounds of country that have not healed, but together we can work to be the change we wish to see in the world."

Akbari referenced Clinton's time as a law student spent in segregated Alabama and her work demanding women's rights.

"When has fighting for what's right ever been easy," Akbari said.

She called on those who were from all ranges, from black, white, Republican, Democrat, gay, straight, and even referenced the average worker in Memphis, to rally behind Clinton. Akbari encouraged everyone at the convention to go back to their cities and back to their states and work hard for Clinton.

She is the first Tennessean to speak at the Democratic National Convention since Al Gore spoke in 2008.

