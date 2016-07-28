Neighbors rally around dog found with collar embedded in neck

Social media can be used to maintain contact with family and friends, meet new friends, and stay informed. However, one lucky dog has the popular social media site NextDoor to thank for being rescued and receiving some much needed medical care.

Oliver was seen roaming the Vollintine Evergreen area by those on NextDoor. According to Jenna Read at Utopia Animal Hospital, neighbors worked to confirm he was a stray before attempting to catch him.

However, Oliver had a larger problem than not having a home or family. He had a collar that was embedded in his neck.

"The embedded collar was pretty bad and it had actually tried to start healing over the collar," Read said.

Neighbors attempted to try and catch Oliver so they could get him some help.

"He was just out of reach," Read said.

Read said they had to resort to using a humane trap, which worked on the first day and they were able to catch Oliver.

SLIDESHOW: Oliver found with collar embedded in neck (warning: photos may be disturbing to some viewers)

They brought him to the Utopia Animal Hospital where he was able to have surgery to get the collar removed. He is now recovering.

But, his health issues are not quite over yet.

"He is heartworm positive, but that can be treated," Read said.

But, she said they are waiting for Oliver to recover from his neck wound before receiving the treatment for heartworms.

As for who took care of Oliver's medical bills, Read said that was a joint effort from the loving individuals who first took notice of Oliver's plight.

She said the people on NextDoor came together and donated funds in order to help pay for Oliver's veterinary expenses.

Read said Oliver is safely recovering in the air conditioning of the hospital, where he now has made himself comfortable.

One of the technicians at Utopia Animal Hospital has volunteered to be a foster home for Oliver once he is released. Read said they are also checking into options such as rescue groups for potential placements.

"He loves people of all kinds," Read said. "I definitely think he could adjust to another home that has another dog or cat."

