Topgolf considers expansion to Memphis

A golf-centered entertainment business could be a hole-in-one for Memphis and bring hundreds of new jobs with it.

Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid has lured more than one million visitors to the north end of Downtown Memphis. Now, a new entertainment complex known as Topgolf may take a swing in that same area.

The Dallas-based company confirmed its possible expansion plans in the following statement:

"Topgolf is very interested in the Memphis market, and we are exploring potential locations in the region. We hope to one day become a part of this community and provide residents with another destination for entertainment."

City officials said conversations are still in the early stages, but they would like to see Topgolf in the existing Tourism Development Zone, or TDZ, in the pinch district.

"Then it kind of helps us to redevelop that whole area," City council chairman Kemp Conrad said. "Sales taxes that would otherwise go to Nashville, we're able to capture those taxes and reinvest them into that zone."

Topgolf, which includes a restaurant and event space, could also bring up to 500 permanent jobs.

"I'm looking for a management position in marketing," job seeker Carol Randolph said.

Randolph said she knew nothing about golf, but considered the possibility of Topgolf coming to Memphis a potential hole-in-one expansion.

"That's a good thing. A good thing for people looking for jobs," Randolph said.

Topgolf did not confirm it wanted to move into Downtown Memphis, but it did confirm it wants to try and open a location in Memphis.

