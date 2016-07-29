Man charged with ID theft on run from police

A man accused of identity theft returned to the scene of the previous crime to try again. If at first it was a success, why not try again? According to Memphis police, Tramond Chitman, 35, purchased two iPhone 6S Plus 64gs on May 25 with stolen identifications.

A man accused of identity theft is on the run after failing to appear in court, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Tramond Chitman, 35, was arrested and charged with four counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, and theft of property in June.

Chitman was released after making his $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 6. However, according to Larry Buser, spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office, Chitman did not show up for his court hearing. As a result, the DA's office sent the case to the Shelby County grand jury for indictment.

Chitman now loses his bond and could be indicted for felony failure to appear in addition to the charges he already faces.

Police said he purchased two iPhones on May 25 with stolen identifications at the Best Buy in the 2700 block on North Germantown Parkway.

According to police, Chitman purchased the iPhones under a false name, but then tried to repeat his crime.

He returned to the same Best Buy a month later and tried to buy two more iPhones using fake accounts. However, police said the second time he was recognized by an employee at the Best Buy and that employee contacted police.

Officers arrived and found a Texas and California license in Chitman's wallet that had his photo on them, but belonged to other individuals. The Texas license came back belonging to a man in Travis, Texas, and the California license came back belonging to a person living in Los Angeles.

