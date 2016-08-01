July was the 8th hottest July on record

Memphis experienced the 8th warmest July on record with an average temperature of 85 degrees.

The entire Mid-South has seen plenty of days over 90, with heat index numbers way over 100. That trend is now expected to continue through at least the first half of August.

So far this year, Memphis has seen more than 55 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees and we aren't looking at a day below 90 for at least the next few weeks. Although the average high in July was 92 degrees, our temperatures have been running 3-7 degrees above that since the end of June.

In June, the First Alert Weather Team hinted to the Mid-South having an abnormally warm July and that is exactly how it has been trending over the past few weeks. We ended up having the 8th warmest July on record.

Since 1880, when records for global temperature first started being taken, there have been several shifts in the patterns. In 2016, every month has set a record so far. This means that the above average temperatures have been felt across the world and not just here in the Mid-South.

One possible reason for the heat is this past winter's El Nino pattern, which caused abnormally warm weather across the globe. However, the global pattern has transitioned out of El Nino and the temperatures still remain high.

AUGUST OUTLOOK: Looking ahead now that we’re in the month of August, temperatures are still expected to run above average for the month. The next few days will certainly continue that hazy, hot and humid pattern with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 110.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

