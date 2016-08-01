Police chief expresses thanks to community for overwhelming support

Bartlett Police Chief Gary Rikard took to social media to express the gratitude he, along with the entire department, has for the outpouring of support the community has shown to the men and women in uniform.

The letter referenced the nationwide violence toward police officers recently, but highlighted how citizens in Bartlett have turned around and held prayer vigils, delivered food, and even paid for meals of officers at restaurants.

The letter was posted to the department's Facebook page and reads, in part:

"The past few months have been a roller coaster ride for the law enforcement family. We have experienced extreme lows with the intentional deaths of our brothers and sisters nationwide, but we have also experienced warmth and love from our community," Chief Rikard writes. "You have lifted our spirits tremendously and we are grateful."

He said the support from the community has not gone unnoticed and has encouraged the members of the department to work even harder to keeping the community safe.

"We know that we are not alone in our fight against crime and do not take this support for granted," Rikard writes. "We will continue to train and improve to provide you and your family the safety you deserve."

