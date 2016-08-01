Police: Woman arrested with multiple stolen wallets in her purse

A 29-year-old woman is charged with multiple counts of theft of property, along with other charges, after police said she lifted wallets from several people and tried to run from police.

Memphis police said Rebbie Alls was detained at the Purple Haze night club on Sunday night after two men accused her of pick pocketing their wallets while they were in the club.

According to police, when security approached Alls, she took off running when they tried to handcuff her.

She ran outside the nightclub and, according to the police affidavit, "as she was running, contents from her purse were spilling out."

Security caught her near Beale Street and Second Street, brought her back inside the club, and called Memphis police.

When police arrived, they searched her and discovered the wallets of the two men who made the allegations, as well as three additional wallets.

The men said everything was in their wallet except some missing cash.

In addition to the three additional wallets police found in her purse, police discovered $132 cash inside her purse as well.

Those items were unclaimed by the complainants, so they were tagged and placed into the property and evidence room at 201 Poplar.

Alls is charged with three counts of theft of property, one count of violation of probation, and one count of criminal trespass.

