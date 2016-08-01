MPD search for theft suspects caught on camera

Memphis police need help identifying two suspects caught on camera stealing from a home in the 4500 block of Chuck Avenue.

According to MPD, officers received a call on June 21 about a theft when the homeowners returned home and noticed the gate to the backyard was open and some of their property was missing.

The homeowners reviewed their home surveillance camera footage and saw two suspects stealing property from their backyard. A pressure washer and an air compressor were stolen.

The video also shows the suspects parked what appeared to be a dark colored Ford Expedition SUV at the end of her driveway.

The suspects are described as being between the ages of 18-25, both are between 5'5'' and 6', and were wearing an orange shirt and black jeans. The victims also said the two men appeared to have been armed.

If you have any information on the two men caught on camera, contact Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.