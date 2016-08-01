MPD: Man lies about being robbed after running late for work

After running late for work, one man chose to say he was unable to make it to work on time because he was robbed....twice.

Investigators said Scott Hoffman, 52, called police twice in one week and reported he had been robbed by a man with dreads in the area of Alpine and Graham.

He told police he was robbed by "a black male that had dark skin and was chunky."

Hoffman made his first claim of being robbed on Tuesday, July 5, and then called police just 48 hours later, on Thursday, to report he had been robbed in the area of Wales and Jackson by a "black male that had dark skin and was chunky" that had dreads.

However, detectives said the story was not adding up and they could not find any witnesses to match Hoffman's claims.

He later admitted he made up the reports because he was running late to work and didn't want to get fired.

Hoffman was arrested and charged with two counts of filing a false police report.

He is in jail on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court August 8.

