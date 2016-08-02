Officers teach life skills, make lasting impact at Girls Camp

The men and women in blue went above and beyond the call of duty this week as the Tillman Station Girls Camp brought some of the Mid-South's youth together with the area's leaders.

It wasn't just Memphis police officers the girls were exposed to during the camp.

The Girls Camp allowed health care professionals from Regional One Health to share their experiences and teach the girls about health care careers.

It also brought in loan managers from Bank of American to teach the girls how to manage finances and money.

The camp also stressed the importance of education. The girls were given a tour of Southwest Tennessee Community College and Benjamin Hooks Central Library in order to give them a better look at higher education and how they could achieve their educational and career goals.

They were also taught the importance of giving back through community service. The group spent a day volunteering at The Mid-South Food Bank and spent some time having some valuable conversations with A Step Ahead Foundation.

The campers also took some time out with the arts and paid a visit to Seize the Clay, where they painted pottery.

Officer Jacqueline Smith-Haines gave the girls an etiquette lesson and, on the last day, the girls were given a farewell gift of a goody bag complete with school supplies and health/beauty items.

It was a packed camp experience, full of events and opportunities that MPD hopes the campers will take with them into the next school year.

