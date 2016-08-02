Catholic church puts out plea to public after multiple burglaries

Police are continuing to search for the suspects who threw a rock through the window of a Fox Meadows church.

Although they are not seeking to replace broken stained glass windows this time, a Memphis Catholic church has one again become the victim of a burglar. However, Memphis police said it is the same man who has broken into the church three previous times and smashed stained glass windows at the beginning of this year. Now, the church has put out a plea to the public for help.

According to Memphis police, a window in the church basement at St. Michael's Catholic Church was broken and then used as an access point to gain entry into the church.

Jerrett Pruitt has been arrested and charged with breaking into the church and robbing it. Pruitt is the same man who was charged with burglarizing the church in January of this year. It's the same church that once gave him food, clothing, and shelter.

"We'd like to commend the Memphis Police Department; they've done their job by arresting the individual every time it's happened. We really just have to question the DA's office," President of the St. Michael's Society, Matt Reisinger, said. "I don't think this would happen four times to say, a Bellevue Baptist or even a St. Louis parish, you know? Something needs to be done."

The church said the cost of replacing the broken basement window is nowhere near the cost of the expensive stained glass windows Pruitt is accused of breaking in January.

After gaining entry into the church, Pruitt is accused of stealing money from the votive candle stands and offering boxes.

"However, as before, the greatest loss is the damage done to the building and the cost of repairs," the church wrote on its Facebook page.

It is the fourth time Pruitt is accused of breaking into the church within the past year.

"It's absolutely frustrating and ridiculous," Reisinger said.

The church said they are still working to replace the two broken stained-glass windows that were damaged.

The church put out a plea on its Facebook page, but it wasn't a request for money:

"Although your generosity is always welcomed and greatly appreciated, we would like to make a different appeal to you now: 1) Pray and fast for an end to all of the senseless crime and violence happening around us--especially against the innocent 2.) Pray for justice to be done for those who perpetrate crime and violence and that they come to repentance and 3.) Write! Write to the District Attorney, to the Mayor, and/or to whomever you think can do something to make sure this man is not allowed to continue to commit these senseless crimes against our church."

District Attorney Amy Weirich said she is working to get the man off the streets.

After Pruitt pleaded guilty to the previous burglaries, he was placed on probation. Weirich said she is working to get that probation revoked so he will stay locked up and away from the church.

The probation was to allow Pruitt the opportunity to make money so he could repay what he had destroyed.

"So that he could pay restitution. It's very difficult to pay restitution if you are behind bars and we will take this new case and prosecute it and make sure justice is done in the matter as well," Weirich said.

Pruitt is in jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled in court August 9.

