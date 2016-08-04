ELECTION RESULTS: Kustoff claims victory in District 8, Todd defeated in House

Representative Curry Todd made his first court appearance on Wednesday, one day after the Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested him on a theft of property charge.

Election Day is only two days away in Tennessee and the primary race for the soon-to-be vacated District 8 Congressional seat is coming down to the wire.

Many anticipated District 8 to be a close race, but former United States attorney David Kustoff emerged victorious in the Republican primary.

The crowded field consisted of 13 Republicans and two Democrats.

Haywood County was the first to begin reporting early numbers. When early voting and absentee numbers came in, Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell took an early, but small lead over the field in the Republican primary. However, that lead did not last long after the other counties and numbers rolled in.

George Flinn carried Haywood County in the race by the slim margin of 33 votes over Luttrell, 358-325. David Kustoff followed up in third with 292 votes.

But, Kustoff closed the gap and then took the lead after taking huge victories in Lauderdale County and then finally, coming out victorious in Shelby County.

As the counties began reporting numbers, the race of 13 narrowed to a race of only four top contenders. The top four of David Kustoff, Mark Luttrell, Brian Kelsey, and George Flinn pulled away from the others in the Republican race.

Kustoff carried Shelby County over Mayor Luttrell, winning with 35 percent of the vote and 5,175 votes to Luttrell's 3,758 votes. That victory put the race away for Kustoff, giving him the victory and setting him up for the general election in November and the race to Washington.

"Our campaign will continue to champion the battle against government wasteful spending and fight for the conservative principles that define my campaign," Kustoff said during his victory speech.

In addition to the Congressional District 8 race, another contest that was on the radar was the re-election bid by Representative Curry Todd in the House of Representatives. Todd was arrested just 48 hours prior to Election Day for theft of property after he was caught on video removing campaign signs belonging to his opponent.

Mark Lovell defeated Todd in the House of Representatives race for the District 95 seat.

