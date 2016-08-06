Heat Advisory lifts across the Mid-South

After several days of heat advisories and even an excessive heat warning, relief is on its way for the Mid-South.

As of Saturday afternoon, the last of the advisories has lifted, with showers and a few thunderstorms peppering the area. With a front passing through the area, slightly cooler temperatures will meet and greet us into the next few days. Dewpoints will be about 5 degrees lower, which doesn't seem like much, but will make it feel significantly more tolerable outside.

Expect highs to be a little lower as well; low 90s for Sunday and Monday, versus mid to upper 90s late last week.

Take in the little relief while you can... it looks like temperatures and dewpoints will start to rise toward the end of next week and next weekend once again!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

