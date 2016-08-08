Baja California braces for Tropical Storm Javier

Tropical Storm Javier continues to move close to Cabo San Lucas and affect much of Baja California.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings have been posted all along the peninsula through the next few days. Winds are below hurricane criteria as of Monday afternoon, but are expected to strengthen to near 70 mph by Tuesday (74 mph winds or higher would make the storm an official hurricane). Minimal impact, other than trees and power lines down is expected.

Here's the interesting part of this storm: Javier formed from what was left over from Earl. If you remember, Earl was the storm over the Atlantic last week that hit parts of Mexico, Belize and Honduras. This "rebirth" of a storm, where it hits one land mass, weakens inland, than regains strength once it moves out over water- doesn't happen that often; October 2014 was the last time this occurred.