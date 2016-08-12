Breakaway Bardog 5K and Monroe Ave Festival to benefit St. Jude

A 5K through historic Downtown Memphis--followed by a street party, live bands, free food, raffles and prizes, a dunk tank, a meatball eating contest…sounds great, right? Even better, the money raised from this year’s Breakaway Bar Dog 5K and Monroe Ave Festival goes toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Aldo Dean, owner of several downtown restaurants including Bar Dog and Aldo’s also has the help of Kevin Washburn, a Memphis attorney with very personal ties to St. Jude. His son Ethan was going for his annual check-in after completing active treatment at the hospital. I talked with Ethan and 17-year old patient Allie who is also a strong and brave patient. She says she doesn’t think she would be here today without the incredible people that make up St. Jude.

The Monroe Ave Festival is just one of many events that help put money toward such a good cause. Kevin says what St. Jude does goes so far beyond what some people may think. They not only give accommodations and treatment for the patients themselves, but for the siblings and families too. No stone is left unturned when it comes to providing families with love and support.

Aldo says St. Jude’s reputation and community involvement made it a no-brainer when it came to picking a charity for the Breakaway Bardog 5K and Monroe Ave Festival.

The Breakaway Bardog 5K and Monroe ave Festival is Sunday, August 28th. The race begins at 9 a.m., and the street festival immediately follows at 10 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. right in the heart of Downtown Memphis. Click on the pictures to see race info and sign up info. Remember to sign up early! A few of us from WMC Action News 5 will be there as well, so come on down and be a part of this fun, charitable, and growing annual race and party!

Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved