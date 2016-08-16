Frank Gottie claims MPD used excessive force during arrest

Activist Frank Gibson, also known as Frank Gottie, faced a judge on Monday, accused of domestic assault.

For the second consecutive day, activist Frank Gibson (Gottie) made his way to a courtroom, sporting a noticeable limp he said is the result of the Memphis Police Department.

Police took Gottie into custody for multiple charges, including domestic assault, resisting arrest, violating a protective order, and theft of property.

Gottie is an activist who participates in many Memphis protests. He now says Memphis police used excessive force to arrest him last week.

"They hurt me," Gottie said. "They drug me. Threw me in the back of the police car, bust my head."

Gottie claims officers used excessive force when they arrested him on Friday. He said he suffered injuries to his legs and shoulder, much of the arrest was caught on Facebook video.

The arrest was after he allegedly stole the battery out of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle. He's then accused of pushing her to the ground when she tried to get it back. Later, when he returned to the scene, police claimed he was uncooperative and also charged him with resisting arrest.

"I was talking foul to them because they were treating me bad," Gottie said.

He is due back in court a week from Wednesday to face all of his charges.

Gibson is known for his role in recent Black Lives Matter protests, including the protests that shut down the I-40 bridge.

MPD said if Gottie feels he was mistreated, there is a protocol for him to follow in filing a formal complaint.

"If Mr. Gibson feels he was mistreated by an officer during his arrest, he should file a complaint with our Inspectional Services Bureau."

