Beloved in-school suspension instructor prepares for Iraq deployment

One man is committed to making a difference in as many ways as possible, and he does it around the clock.

Kittrel Robinson is a police officer to some, an In-School Suspension (ISS) instructor to many students, and a military service member to others. But, to almost everyone, he's a man who is committed to making a difference.

Robinson serves as a Memphis police officer on the overnight shift and has been protecting Memphians for 16 years.

After punching out for the night, he punches his time in as an ISS instructor at Barret's Chapel K8. It's all in an effort to turn lives around and make a difference.

"Mr. Robinson, he's amazing," student Ayzia Newby said. "He helps all the kids. He helps all of us."

Mr. Robinson seems to have captured the hearts of all of his students. That's not an easy feat for an in-school suspension teacher.

"Mr. Robinson is probably the most kind person on this campus," student Camden Zuendel said.

He's making a difference....one life at a time.

"At first, I didn't like him," Newby admitted. "He encouraged me to do more."

But, it didn't take Newby long to know what she had in Mr. Robinson.

"He's been the best ISS teacher I've ever had," she said.

The students even created a video to show their appreciation for the much loved man, who will be leaving them soon.

Captain Robinson is scheduled to deploy to Iraq in October, but he said that's not stopping him from checking on his kids at the school. He said the connection to the kids will continue through planned Skype/Facetime appointments with them every Monday.

But, for Robinson, he isn't sure he deserves such an honor as the video or the treatment he got from the kids.

"I'm genuinely doing it from my heart," Robinson said. "I just feel like the vision I have for those kids is something that will benefit them in life."

For him, it's all about an investment.

"What I invest is someone who cares about their day-to-day life," he said.

For everything you do for the children, our community, our city, and this great nation, WMC Action News 5 says THANK YOU, Captain Robinson, and our thoughts and prayers are with you as you serve our country.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.