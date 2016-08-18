Man arrested for firing gun, having marijuana in park

A man is behind bars after admitting he fired a gun in Western Park.

Memphis police responded to a call of shots fired at the park on Thursday. According to police, when the officers arrived they saw two males sitting in a gray 2008 Chrysler 300.

As the two officers began to get close to the vehicle, one man ran from the car and through the park. Police said it appeared that he had a large caliber handgun with him.

The driver, Khalil Crossley, 20, stayed and spoke with officers.

Officers smelled a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle when they got close to it and saw the rear grips of what looked like a black handgun between the center console.

Directly under the seat was a small plastic bag of a green leafy substance.

Crossley told officers he and the other individual had been firing pistols in the park.

Crossley told the officers the firearm was his and the green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana.

The other individual with Crossley was not located by police and remains on the run.

Crossley was charged with carrying weapons on public parks and possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to be in court Friday, August 19.

