3 foster home runaways arrested after multi-county crime spree

Three teens have been arrested after officials said they are responsible for a home invasion in Tipton County on Monday that was the culmination of a multiple county crime spree.

According to Tipton County Sheriff J.T. 'Pancho' Chumley, deputies responded to the call of a burglary in progress in the 2500 block of Holly Grove Road in Covington.

The victim said he was asleep when he heard noises in another part of the home. When he came out of the bedroom to check on the noises, he saw three boys in the home.

The man held two of the teens at gunpoint until the deputies arrived on the scene, according to Chumley. However, the third suspect was able to escape.

Once he was able to get outside, the third boy started to try and create a diversion to help the other two escape. The third juvenile began breaking windows out in the home, hoping it would create enough of a distraction that would allow the two other suspects to get away. The attempt, however, failed and the third juvenile ran away on foot into a wooded area near the home.

After approximately an hour of searching with deputies and a K-9 team, the third suspect came out of the wooded area and was arrested by deputies.

"I commend the caller, who detained the juveniles resulting in the arrest of two of the runaway juveniles, and the quick action by deputies to capture the third juvenile," Chumley said. "The juveniles had been on a crime spree across five counties which came to an end Monday morning in Tipton County."

The three suspects used a stolen 1997 Ford Thunderbird that had been taken from the campus of Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson to get to the home. The three suspects were identified by Sheriff Chumley as runaways from a foster home in Bethel Springs.

The three had been placed in the custody of the State of Tennessee and, therefore, placed in the foster home.

The juveniles are 17, 15, and 14 years old and are from Tipton, Lauderdale, and Chester counties.

According to the sheriff, the boys stole a van from the foster home at around midnight and then went to the campus of Freed-Hardeman, where they stole the Thunderbird. They then took both vehicles to the Walmart on Highway 45 South in Jackson, where they left the stolen van.

The three teens then went to a home in Lauderdale County where they stole cash from a vehicle and gas cans from a garage, before heading to Tipton County and burglarizing the home in Covington.

The three juveniles were formally charged Thursday with robbery, vandalism, aggravated burglary, theft of property under $500, and theft of an automobile in Tipton County Juvenile Court.

The 15-year-old had an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony due to a gun being stolen during the Covington burglary before the teenagers were caught by the homeowner.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against the teens in Chester, Lauderdale, and McNairy counties.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.