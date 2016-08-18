Man charged in killing TBI agent ordered to have mental evaluation

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the death of one of their own.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged Brenden Burns in connection to the death of a TBI agent outside Jackson, TN.

Mid-South law enforcement officers will honor fallen Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent De'Greaun Frazier with a Sea of Blue Tuesday.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday.

The man charged with murdering a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent during an undercover sting has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

Brenden Burns was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jackson for the death of TBI Agent De'Greaun Frazier, 35. However, the judge ordered for Burns to have a mental evaluation first.

Burns was arraigned on Wednesday for the charge of murder in perpetration of attempted aggravated robbery.

Frazier was shot and killed while working on an undercover sting with the Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics. He is the first TBI agent killed in the line of duty.

According to TBI, Frazier's vehicle recorded audio and video recordings of the deadly encounter.

According to TBI, Burns was set to sell $975 worth of cocaine to Frazier and a second agent. The agents drove Burns to a confidential location to get the cocaine. Burns got out of the car pretending to go and get the drugs, but returned with a gun and tried to rob Frazier and the other agent in the car.

He told Frazier and the other individual "You know what time it is," and continued by saying "If I have to pop you, I'll pop you," according to a TBI affidavit.

When Frazier tried to get out of the car, he was shot by Burns at least once in the back, but Frazier was able to return fire and got off several shots as Burns ran away.

Frazier later died from his injuries at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Investigators located Burns a short time later in a home close to where the shooting happened. They also discovered a handgun inside that home with Burns.

However, this is not Burns' first run in with the law.

In March 2016, he was arrested in Madison County for driving without insurance, simple possession, drug paraphernalia, speeding, evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

In February, he was back in court for failing to appear in court and violating child support law.

In July 2015, he was charged with disorderly conduct in Huntingdon.

Frazier joined the TBI in February of this year and leaves behind a wife and a child.

The funeral for agent Frazier was held at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis on Tuesday.

There is no future court date set at this time for Burns.

