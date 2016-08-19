Lemonade stand inspires mother to use her talent for St. Jude

The lemonade stand that inspired this little girl's mom to use her own talent to help St. Jude (SOURCE: Jamie Sue Johnston)

For one day only, a Mid-South photographer is giving her time and talent to help save lives, but it all started with a lemonade stand.

Jamie Sue Johnston, of Paper Heart Photography, is holding a one day mini photo session on Saturday, September 24, to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For Johnston, the need to help St. Jude children is a personal one.

"I have several friends who have children that are patients there," she said. "Three go to my daughter's elementary school. They are 8 years old. It is heartbreaking for families to have to go through this and St. Jude is such a blessing to them."

Johnston said she wants to raise as much as she can for the place that gives children hope and, for many, another chance at life.

"I wish I could give them a million dollars," Johnston said. "I wish I could just hug every one of them and cure this awful disease."

She may not be able to do it all, but she is certainly doing what she can.

Johnston said her motivation to use her talent to raise money for St. Jude came from watching her daughter do what she was able to do to help at 8 years old.

"My daughter had two lemonade stands over the summer so she could raise money for St. Jude. She wanted to help and decided that was a good way," Johnston said. "She baked cookies and squeezed lemons and sat out on two of the hottest days. She raised over $250."

Johnston said watching her daughter do the lemonade stands gave her the idea for the photo shoot fundraiser.

"She inspired me to use my talent to give, too. I always have a mini session day toward the fall, so I figured this would be the perfect way to give to them and help others give while getting an amazing product."

Johnston has also signed up for the half marathon because of her daughter's encouragement.

"I love that my girls have such giving and kind hearts," she said.

The photo sessions can be any type of session, excluding weddings or newborn, as long as it fits into a 20 minute mini-session.

The mini session will include five to seven images and will include a fee of $125, all of which goes directly to St. Jude.

The location of the photo shoot will be in the Hernando area.

If you would like more information on this fundraiser and how you can be a part of it, email Johnston at paperheartphotography27@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.