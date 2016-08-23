Child made honorary officer by MPD

A little girl had a special day after Memphis Police Department teamed up with ServiceMaster and Make-A-Wish to make her dream come true.

Annastin, who dreams of becoming a police officer when she grows up, was made an honorary member of Memphis Police Department.

First things first, every officer needs a uniform.

"Let's get you dressed up, young lady. You are going to make a fine police officer," MPD Director Mike Rallings said.

Rallings even swore Annastin in as an official member of the department. She was put to work right away on a very important case, helping Rallings find a missing prince using a search and rescue dog.

