Levitt Shell announces Fall lineup

The anticipation is over and music fans and fun seekers can now book their calendars for the fun of Levitt Shell's Fall 2016 lineup.

Complete with a mixture of music, performing arts, and even some music films, there is something for everyone this fall at Levitt Shell....and most of them are free.

The schedule begins September 3 with the Stone Soul Picnic and ends October 23 with Balkan Beat Box, but there's lots of fun in between.

Here's your fall schedule:

September 3 – Stone Soul Picnic (1 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

September 4 – Rock for Love (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

September 8 – Country Blues Festival 50th Anniversary Concert Film (musical film)

September 9 – North Mississippi Allstars

September 10 – Civil Twilight

September 11 – Delta Rae

September 13 – Levitt Shell 80th Anniversary with Cedric Burnside & Sons of Mudboy

September 15 – Respect Yourself: The Stax Records Story film (musical film)

September 16 – New Brass Breed Band

September 17 – Rhodes College Jazz Band with George Coleman

September 18 – Henry Gross

September 22 – Once the musical film (musical film)

September 23 – Parker Millsap & Sara Jarosz

September 24 – Snowglobe

September 25 – New Ballet Ensemble

September 29 – The Wiz film (musical film)

September 30 – Opera Memphis

October 1 – Motel Mirrors

October 2 – University of Memphis “This is Memphis” Festival

October 13 – Mavis! A Documentary Film (musical film)

October 15 – Mavis Staples with St. Paul and the Broken Bones (This one isn’t free.) Click here to purchase tickets.

October 20 – The Blues Brothers film (musical film)

October 21 – The Blind Boys of Alabama

October 22 – Eleanor Tallie

October 23 – Balkan Beat Box

If you plan to attend one of the events at Levitt Shell this fall, just remember a few important things:

- Smoking/vaping is not allowed on the main lawn, only in designated areas.

- Dogs on a leash are allowed, but must remain outside the main lawn area and behind the sidewalk. Please clean up after your pet.

- Parking is not always the easiest, so you may want to consider public transportation. However, if you choose to drive, you can park at Overton Square Parking Garage, Overton Park, Memphis Zoo, or on the street (but please do not block driveways).

- Coolers and picnics are welcomed, but outside food and drinks are not allowed at 'Stars in the Park' benefit concert and ticketed concerts.

- Alcohol is permitted for those 21 years old and older, but no glass bottles are permitted.

- Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Limited bench seating is available.

