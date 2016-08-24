Dolly Parton TN license plates available to benefit Imagination Library

Tennesseans are known for sporting around a variety of license plates with their causes and promoting their interests. Now, they will have the opportunity to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, while donating to helping children receive free books.

The free book-gifting program, which Parton began in 1995 in Sevier County, has provided over 80 million free books to children under the age of five in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Each child enrolled in the program receives free books each month. On a monthly basis, the foundation said it "mails over 955,000 specially selected, high-quality, age-appropriate books to registered children from birth to age five in participating communities."

A minimum of 1,000 pre-orders must be received before production of the plate will begin and currently the Imagination Library site reflects they have 370 pre-orders. To pre-order your plate, click here.

The cost of the plate is $35.

To register your child in the Imagination Library free book program, click here.

