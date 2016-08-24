Suspect flees to business' ceiling when cops arrive

One man found himself climbing and running after law enforcement officials saw some suspicious activity outside the Handy Mart Foods in the 3900 block of Elliston Road.

On Tuesday, August 23, members of the Drug Response Team were investigating a drug complaint in the area when they saw Donald Wiley, Fredrick Tyler, and Kenawin Tullison loitering outside the business while the detectives were conducting surveillance.

After watching the suspects for a while, they saw Tullison go on the side of the building and "make a hand to hand transaction," according to the affidavit. "Detectives also observed suspect Frederick Tyler rolling a marijuana blunt in plain view in front of the business."

The affidavit said when detectives walked toward the business, Wiley and Tullison ran. The detectives arrested Wiley and Tyler outside the business after finding a stolen Taurus Millennium 9mm gun that was loaded with 7 rounds in the magazine and one live round in the chamber. The gun was seen sticking out of the right front pocket of Wiley.

However, Kenawin Tullison ran inside the building and tried to escape the detectives by locking himself inside the bathroom. They then heard Tullison, according to the affidavit, "enter the ceiling area over the freezer inside the store." He was later arrested when he came out of the ceiling.

Detectives checked the ceiling after Tullison came out and they found a Glock 22 .40 caliber with eight live rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. They also discovered counterfeit money and a medium size plastic bag with marijuana.

Wiley, 25, was charged with theft of property $500 or less and unlawful possession of a weapon. He has a $15,000 bond and is scheduled for his next court hearing on August 25.

Kenawin Tullison, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of a controlled substance.

He has a $10,000 bond and is scheduled for his next court hearing on August 25.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.