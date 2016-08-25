Shelby County Jail report card shows fewer people, longer stays

The report card on 201 Poplar is in and the results show fewer people are in the Shelby County jail, but they're actually staying longer.

The new 'Jail Report Card' from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the average stay for male inmates has increased from 20 days in June to 25 days in July.

Jailers are also finding less contraband, but are seeing an increase in the number of assaults between inmates.

Some of the other things on the report card show that the number of recividist inmates has decreased from 3,304 in 2015 to 3,289 so far in 2016. That trend also reigns true from June to July, with a decrease from 486 in June to 403 in July.

The report also shows a decrease in wait time for cases to be processed through the court system.

In General Sessions Court, only nine cases were still waiting to be held six to 11 months in July, as opposed to the 13 in June. For those one year or longer, six were waiting in July and seven in June.

To view the complete report card on the Shelby County Jail, click here.

