A busy weekend for the Tropics

With hurricane season ramping up to full peak late next week, we’re seeing a flutter of activity in the tropics.

The Bahamas, Florida, and Cuba could see torrential rain this weekend, along with gusty winds as a very disorganized storm system, Invest 99L churns across the Caribbean. As of Friday afternoon, the very disorganized disturbance was located about 400 miles southeast of Miami, Florida; just SW of the Bahamas. Since winds are staying below tropical storm-force, we’ll see mostly a heavy rain event from this, with high surf and waves. Flash flooding is possible for many islands in the area, and South Florida, where watches and warnings for that flooding may be posted.

We’re expecting to see a lot of airline delays and cruise ship delays over the weekend. If you have plans to travel to South Florida or the Caribbean over the next few days, contact your travel agencies or carriers. We’ll continue to watch the developing tropics carefully over the next few days and bring you the very latest on WMC Action News 5!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

